Everything Cowboys Fans Need to Know After Minicamp: Roster Battles, Rookie Performance, Quotes & Notes

Roster battles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Sam Howell and Joe Milton have split second-team reps in their competition for the QB2 job, so there isn't much to glean there. That said, the simple fact the Cowboys brought Howell in suggests Milton could be in trouble.

Running back: Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue have gotten first-team run throughout the offseason when Javonte Williams hasn't been practicing. With Malik Davis also in the mix, it's going to be a hotly contested battle for the RB2 job in training camp.

Left tackle: Tyler Guyton has been the only one getting first-team reps at left tackle this offseason, a clear indication he's well ahead of Nate Thomas for the starting job. Both Thomas and rookie Drew Shelton saw second-team reps at left tackle, which shows Shelton could push Thomas for swing tackle duties in training camp.

Center: With Matt Hennessy out for the season, the Cowboys are looking for a new backup center. So far, T.J. Bass has been getting looks for the job and he's now the clear favorite.

Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters appear to be getting the majority of reps with the ones, so they're on track to be the starting duo in 2026. Rookie Jaishawn Barham will try to outdo Shemar James for the LB3 spot on the depth chart.

Cornerback: Shavon Revel, Caelen Carson and Cobie Durant have all gotten run with the first-team defense, locking them in a battle for the spot opposite DaRon Bland on the boundary. Durant has gotten looks in the slot, also, as has Caleb Downs.

Rookie performance

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Caleb Downs has been "as advertised," defensive coordinator Christian Parker said. The Cowboys were first giving him run at nickel only at OTAs, but they have since expanded his work to safety and even the punt return team — both as a returner and protector — during minicamp. That shows Downs is successfully handling what the Cowboys are throwing at him.

Brian Schottenheimer noted he was impressed with how Malachi Lawrence has handled dropping into coverage, which he was not asked to do much at UCF. Schottenheimer is also happy with the way the rookie has "tackled this offseason" and noted Lawrence isn't "making a lot of mistakes" and his "talent is real."

We already touched on Drew Shelton getting reps at left tackle with the second-team offense, and while we don't have a clear review of how he has looked this offseason, that's a sign the fourth-round pick is at least moving in the right direction.

Jaishawn Barham has gotten looks with the first-team defense, but so has Shemar James, and both DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters look to be the front-runners for the starting jobs. No real surprises here, as we expected Barham to begin his career as the LB3, at best, and he could settle in as LB4 when the season starts.

Unfortunately, this is about the extent of the information out there on Dallas' rookies from minicamp. We'll find out a lot more about LT Overton, Devin Moore, Anthony Smith and the Cowboys' UDFAs during training camp.

Quotes & Notes

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott's knee

Dak Prescott popped up on Dallas' injury report with knee soreness, which was a result of some fluid, per DLLS Cowboys' Clarence Hill, who reports there is no concern about it. Schotty backed that up when touching on the issue.

"He's got a sore knee," Schottenheimer told reporters. "Nothing we're concerned about; we're just going to be smart."

Despite Schottenheimer saying Prescott would be limited, he was as close to full as possible on Day 1 of minicamp, and then was full on Day 2, so nothing to see here, unless you subscribe to the even-numbered-year curse.

Christian Parker, Quinnen Williams on Caleb Downs

We already mentioned Parker saying Downs was "as advertised."

Here's more from Parker on Downs:

“But he’s been doing great. He’s a worker. He looks for coaching. He craves that. He wants to be corrected," Parker said. "He wants more information. And he works as hard as he can with the extras and everything else. So it’s been good. He’s been good to work with, and I think that he’s trying to advance at the right rate."

Quinnen Williams is also a big fan of Downs.

“He’s a DB first, so I kind of don’t really see him too much on the field,” Williams said. “But getting a chance to talk to him, getting a chance to be around him, see how hard he works, he’s a Bama guy at heart, so he’s the real deal to me. So I’m super happy to have him here. He’s a phenomenal guy, man. Listens, learns, eager to do the right thing and extremely humble, extremely hard-working. So he is as advertised.”

Downs is well on his way to the significant role everyone expected him to have in Year 1.

New faces ahead of training camp

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following mandatory minicamp, the Cowboys signed three UFL players in wide receiver Denzel Mims, defensive back Ameer Speed and offensive lineman Chris Glaser.

In addition, the Cowboys added to their edge rushers group with the signing of former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden.

All four players will look to make their mark in training camp and earn a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad. Our Randy Gurzi pegs Snowden as someone who could make the cut.

Snowed played in 31 games for the Raiders the past two seasons and started in 18 of those contests. He has posted 4.5 sacks in that span, including a career-high three in 2025.

Donovan Ezeiruaku & DaRon Bland updates

Ezeiruaku (hip) and Bland (foot) are "doing great" with their rehabs, and by all accounts, they have been taking on more and more as the offseason has progressed.

The expectation is both will be fully participating when training camp rolls around.

No holdout coming for George Pickens

Pickens reported to minicamp and confirmed he will not be holding out at all this offseason.

"Uh, no, I'm definitely here now," Pickens said. "Like I said, the group of guys that's with the Cowboys kind of prevents you [from holding out]. If you know guys, and are going to guys' house[s], you're talking. I talk to Dak [Prescott]. I'm still throwing with Dak. He's definitely gonna make you not want to hold out."

Pickens was limited at minicamp, but that was just Dallas being cautious with him after he didn't take part in any portion of the voluntary part of the offseason program. The Cowboys wide receiver will be full-go in training camp.