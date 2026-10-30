7 Cowboys Who Could Be Traded Away if Dallas Becomes Seller at NFL Deadline

All of the talk surrounding the Dallas Cowboys has been about the team making a move to add to its roster, and more specifically, to the defense.

It's not hard to see why. Jerry Jones has said time and time again he is open to making at least one more move, and Dallas could certainly use a marquee addition to its putrid defense.

But the Cowboys are also on the brink of Jones having to wonder if it's even worth it to try and save this team with another trade at the expense of shipping off another pick or more.

At 3-4, the Cowboys are very much in the thick of things in the NFC East, but the division also stinks and Dallas isn't anywhere near being able to compete for a Super Bowl, which is the real goal.

If the Cowboys were to lose both of their next two games and fall to 3-6, could they turn around and end up selling at the deadline? Not likely, but we can't rule it out, either.

If that happens, here's seven players who could get moved.

George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) leaves the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens will be a free agent in 2027 and we remain highly skeptical about the Cowboys' chances of being able to retain him long term. Even Stephen Jones has said that will be difficult to do and, quite frankly, this year has once again taught us that having two great receivers means jack if the defense isn't good.

It also feels like the relationship is starting to deteriorate a bit after head coach Brian Schottenheimer called Pickens out for his poor run-blocking, and there have been effort concerns overall.

This might be the best time to sell Pickens because teams are more desperate at the trade deadline than they are during the offseason, when there are more options.

A team like the Kansas City Chiefs might be willing to pay a hefty price for a wide receiver like Pickens who would instantly be the No. 1 in Andy Reid's offense.

Jake Ferguson

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson has been a total disaster for the Cowboys this season. Not only has he been a terrible blocker, but the veteran tight end has struggled with drops and has even lost a crucial fumble.

He's currently in the midst of his worst season production-wise since his rookie campaign in 2022, and Brevyn Spann-Ford is getting a push as the new TE1 as a result of his struggles.

The Cowboys are surely regretting Ferguson's contract and could look to unload at least a portion of it on a team that needs a boost in the pass-catching department at tight end.

Dallas would get some much-needed future cap relief and a draft pick to replenish their dwindling stable.

Luke Schoonmaker

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) delivers a stiff arm to Arizona Cardinals safety Kitan Crawford (36) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schoonmaker is on his way out of Dallas after this season after he was demoted to TE3 in favor of Brevyn Spann-Ford, who has now seemingly ascended to TE1 with Ferguson's struggles.

Schoonmaker isn't going to garner much, and perhaps as little as a late-round pick swap, but that's better than the nothing Dallas will get when he leaves in free agency in 2027.

We could see Schoonmaker getting traded even if Dallas doesn't wave the white flag on this season. Moving the veteran would also allow Dallas to open up snaps for rookie Michael Trigg.

Malik Hooker

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (24) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We had Hooker pegged as a player who could be moved either via cut or trade before the season started after Dallas made several additions to the safeties room this past offseason.

However, Hooker managed to stick and has actually found himself in a key role after P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson both landed on injured reserve.

We still find it hard to believe that Hooker's relationship with Dallas will extend beyond 2026, so trading him away is a logical move.

DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only is Overshown going to be a free agent in 2027, he is also repped by David Mulugheta and after the Micah Parsons fiasco, we don't need to tell you why that decreases Overshown's chances of re-signing in Dallas.

And, truth be told, the Cowboys shouldn't be interested in bringing him back anyway. Overshown needed to shed the injury-prone label in 2026, but he has already missed a handful of games.

Of all the players who could conceivably be traded away by Dallas at the deadline, Overshown is the one who could net the second-best return after Pickens.

Broderick Jones

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Broderick Jones (77) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones was brought in to compete with Terence Steele at right tackle, but Steele has been good enough to hold on to the job, leaving Jones in a backup role that has allowed him to see the playing field for 21 snaps, with 11 of those coming as an extra blocker.

The trade that saw the Cowboys give up a 2027 third-rounder and a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for Jones and a 2027 fourth-rounder is not looking too hot right now, to say the least.

With teams always in the market for more offensive line help, it's possible Dallas could find a suitor for Jones to regain the late-round pick the team gave up as part of the trade.

Von Miller

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller (40) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The overwhelming excite for Miller's homecoming has turned into total disgust after what has been a disastrous tenure over seven games.

Miller has not so much as tallied a single sack and has fallen well short of expectations, even for a 37-year-old edge rusher. If this continues, not only could Miller leave after this season, he may retire.

An over-the-hill edge rusher with zero sacks doesn't exactly sound attractive, but we know Miller plays a premium position, so he may still draw interest. At this point, getting a late Day 3 pick for Miller would amount to a massive win for the Cowboys.

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