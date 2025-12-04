NFL insider says Dak Prescott’s MVP hopes collapse if Cowboys lose to Lions

The stakes are as high as ever for the Dallas Cowboys as they head into their Week 14 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Both teams are fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive, and will see their chances practically disappear with a loss on Thursday night. According to Adam Schefter, playoff hopes aren’t the only thing that goes away for Dallas if they lose.

While appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Schefter said Dak Prescott’s chances of winning the MVP award hinge on the outcome of Week 14.

”Dak cannot win the MVP unless they win this game tonight, because there's no way that voters are picking an MVP on a team that doesn't even make the playoffs. And if they don't win tonight, they're probably not going to make the playoffs,” Schefter said.

“The flip side is, if they do win, I think Dak vaults himself right into that MVP conversation. And if they do win... We've said this before. Watch out for the Dallas Cowboys.”

He added that this game is the most important for Dallas, since the rest of their schedule is favorable. A win over Detroit could send them on a run right into the playoffs.

“If you take a look at their schedule here, down the stretch, if they find a way to win tonight, it is favorable. You tell me, down the stretch, if they wouldn't be favored to win every one of those four games. There they are. Their chance of winning are above 50% all four times. And so the Cowboys could go on one of these extended runs.”

"Dak cannot win the MVP unless they win this game tonight." 👀



—@AdamSchefter on Cowboys-Lions pic.twitter.com/OmQQ8xhMh1 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 4, 2025

Dallas Cowboys need to start quick to win in Week 14

Prescott has been in the MVP discussion all season, and rightfully so. He’s played at an exceptionally high level, but there’s been one area of concern.

Far too often, the Cowboys start games slow and find themselves fighting from behind. The Lions, especially at home, are far too dangerous to give a head start.

That’s why it’s imperative for Prescott and the offense to start off on the right foot in this crucial game.

