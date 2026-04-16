Proposed Cowboys-Ravens George Pickens Trade Would Shake Up 2026 NFL Draft

We’re one week away from the NFL draft and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to be big players on night one.

They enter the draft with two picks in the top 20, and there are rumors they could get aggressive and trade up for someone such as Texas Tech pass-rusher David Bailey or Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. There’s also the possibility of trading back, especially from pick No. 20, and adding more draft capital.

Another scenario that could happen would be Dallas deciding to trade wide receiver George Pickens. Entering draft week, Pickens still hasn’t signed his franchise tender and if the Cowboys believe the lack of a long-term deal could be an issue, they might be willing to listen to offers.

One potential trade that’s been proposed by NFL.com, using NFL IQ to predict trades, has the Cowboys sending Pickens to the Baltimore Ravens for pick No. 14 in Round 1 and No. 114 in Round 4.

Would the Cowboys consider trading George Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders: | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

We recently discussed a similar trade proposal between the Cowboys and Ravens, which would also net them the 14th overall pick. In this scenario, our own Josh Sanchez said the Cowboys could potentially package picks No. 12 and 14 to move up for someone like Bailey, while keeping pick No. 20.

It would be a tempting trade for sure, and if the end result is Bailey and another first round pick, it would be hard to argue that Dallas made a bad move. The question, however, would quickly shift to the offensive side of the ball.

Primarily, what would happen at WR2 opposite CeeDee Lamb. Does Dallas have faith in Ryan Flournoy following his breakout in 2025? Or would they need to use the 20th pick on a wideout? If so, Omar Cooper Jr. from Indiana, who was one of their top 30 visits, could be a name to watch.

Cowboys don’t often trade players during the draft

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have no problem making moves during the draft, but their trades are typically centered around picks.

They rarely move players around, with 2018 being the exception. That year, they traded wide receiver Ryan Switzer to the Raiders for defensive tackle Jihad Ward. They also sent the Rams a sixth-round pick for wide receiver Tavon Austin that same year.

This doesn’t mean they won’t trade Pickens, especially if the offer is right, but it would be a break from tradition for sure.

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