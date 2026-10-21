New Cowboys 2027 Mock Draft Lands Explosive Interior Defensive Lineman

Despite focusing heavily on defense this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys remain one of the league’s worst defenses. Through the first six games of the season, they’re 30th in yards surrendered and 25th in points.

First-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker has been unable to find any answers and the Cowboys recently brought in Mike Pettine as a senior assistant aimed at helping Parker improve. The hope is that Pettine can help turn things around as they look to catch up in a shockingly bad NFC East.

While there’s a chance Pettine could help, this defense still needs more talent. That’s why SI.com’s Gilberto Manzano has them targeting a massive interior lineman with their first pick in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick No. 27 (from Green Bay): A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington tackles UCLA Bruins running back T.J. Harden in the backfield during. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With the 27th pick in his mock, Manzano has the Cowboys bringing in Oregon’s A’Mauri Washington. The 6-foot-3, 319-pounder would be able to slide in as a starter next to Quinnen Williams, giving the Cowboys a powerful defensive front. In addition to his strength, Washington is praised by Manzano for the way he explodes off the snap, something this D-line desperately needs more of.

“The Cowboys need better edge rushers, but the defense can’t afford to take on more project players. It needs immediate results. Washington can do that playing next to Quinnen Williams,” Manzano wrote. “The best defenses lately have had plenty of interior defensive line depth. Not many players of Washington’s stature (6'3", 319 pounds) can explode the way he does once the ball is snapped.”

Washington has appeared in 43 games for the Ducks and has 65 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He might not be the flashiest player, but he’s a plug-and-play starter who has a high floor.

Cowboys trade with Jets crushes their draft position

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One move the Cowboys made in 2025 that’s been heavily criticized was their decision to give the New York Jets the better of their two picks in Round 1 as part of the Quinnen Williams trade.

Perhaps Jerry Jones felt the Cowboys and Packers would both be in playoff contention, so it wouldn’t matter too much, but that hasn’t been the case.

As Cowboys On SI’s Josh Sanchez wrote, the Cowboys paid a massive price for Williams with their projected draft slot being No. 6 overall entering Week 7. Compare that to pick 27 (where the Packers are slotted) and the criticism feels justified.

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