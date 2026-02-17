Cowboys 3x Pro Bowl DT Named Among Top Cap Casualty Candidates

The salary cap will be a huge topic for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason as they’re currently $31 million over the limit.

They have the ability to free up space by restructuring contracts for key players such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyler Smith. They also need to figure something out with defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who is due $21.5 million this year.

Clark played well during his first season with Dallas, but he’s part of a crowded group that includes Osa Odighizuwa and Quinnen Williams. All three players make at least $20 million per year, but Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes Clark could be the odd man out.

While identifying the league’s top 10 cap casualty candidates, Kay identifies Clark due to the massive cap hit.

”Although he was one of the key returns in the Micah Parsons trade, the veteran has a massive $21.5 million cap hit for the 2026 season,” Kay wrote.

“Considering Dallas is currently $31 million over the cap and has two other defensive tackles in Osa Odighizuwa and Quinnen Williams each set to account for $20 million-plus in cap space, Clark may be the odd man out this offseason.”

Clark has no guarantees left on his deal, so the entire $21.5 million would come off the books if he were to be released. It would also leave Dallas with no dead cap hit.

Cowboys should look for ways to keep Kenny Clark

Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Moving on from Clark would save the Cowboys a lot of money, but it’s not an ideal move.

Dallas was disastrous on defense in 2025, with the lone positive being when they used Williams, Clark, and Odighizuwa on the line together. With Christian Parker taking over, and knowing he likes to use a 3-4, keeping this trio together feels like the right move.

They can’t have him back at his current salary, but a new deal that gives him some guaranteed money while freeing up cap space for Dallas would be good for both parties.

