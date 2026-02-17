Jerry Jones Laughs Off George Pickens Late For Meetings, Cowboys Fines

The Dallas Cowboys now face a deadline to make a decision on star wide receiver George Pickens. On Tuesday, the NFL franchise tag window opened, meaning the team has until 4:00 p.m. ET on March 3 to determine whether they will use the tag, agree to a new deal, or allow Pickens to hit the open market.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that the Cowboys had fined Pickens multiple times for being late to team meetings, which led to some questions about whether the team should commit to Pickens with a long-term deal.

When asked about Pickens' tardiness, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not seem too concerned.

Jones laughed off the reports, while saying there are more important things than being on time.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hurdles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“I’ve missed a few myself,” Jones joked, via the Dallas Morning News. “Something came up.”

Jones noted that as long as Pickens cares about the team and his teammates, while believing in the ultimate goal, that being late for meetings is "forgivable."

After seeing the way Pickens performed during his breakout season, it doesn't look like a few late appearances played a role on the field.

In his first year with the Cowboys, Pickens had a breakout year and recorded career-highs in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9). The on-field success led to Pickens receiving the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

George Pickens' projected contract, salary

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There have been reports that the Cowboys are willing to use the franchise tag if they are unable to agree to a deal before the start of free agency. The franchise tag would allow the Cowboys to continue negotiating throughout the offseason.

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million. For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

The figures are close enough that if the Cowboys are serious about retaining Pickens for the future, they will be able to do so. Dak Prescott has already campaigned for Pickens' return, along with Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones, who have both said they would love to bring the star wideout back.

So, if the Cowboys put their money where their mouth is, and they can afford to do so, Pickens should return to Dallas in 2026 and beyond.

