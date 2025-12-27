Cowboys star was highest-rated defender in NFL on Christmas Day

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders on the first of three games played on Christmas Day. During the game, the offense managed to score 30 points, but the defense allowed Josh Johnson and the Commanders' offense to put up 23 in a tight contest.

While the defense had its share of miscues in this one, one player stood out as a star. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams spent the entire game pushing the pocket and getting pressure on Johnson.

MORE: Cowboys must poach Bears star assistant to fix biggest coaching staff blunder

He finished with just three tackles, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Williams' impact was so great that he earned a grade of 92.4 from Pro Football Focus. Not only was that the best score for any defender in the Dallas game, but Williams outperformed every defender in the three games played on Christmas Day.

The highest-graded defensive players on Christmas Day 🔒 pic.twitter.com/kY5M4jVBuF — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2025

Williams was rated just ahead of Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions, who had a 90.6. The next two highest-rated players were Bobby Wagner of the Commanders (87.0) and Dallas Turner of the Minnesota Vikings (83.6).

Cowboys got it right by adding Quinnen Williams

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas made a big move at the NFL trade deadline, adding Williams for a first-round pick in 2027 and a second-rounder this season. It was a hefty price to pay, but Williams has been well worth the price.

MORE: Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil

Williams has 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks in six games for Dallas, but does much more dirty work that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. His presence forces offensive lines to focus on him, which has freed things up for players such as Jadeveon Clowney, Osa Odighizuwa, and Kenny Clark make more plays in recent weeks.

There's a lot of work that needs to be done this offseason to fix the defense, but they know they have an anchor for their D-line in Williams.

4 studs & 2 duds from Cowboys' narrow Christmas escape vs Commanders

Rapid reactions from Cowboys' aggressive Week 17 win over Commanders

Cowboys' Dak Prescott adds to franchise record book during Christmas Day win

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams' injury spoils Christmas for fantasy football owners

New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas