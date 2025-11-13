Injured Cowboys CB gets fans fired up with cryptic social media post
Josh Butler came out of nowhere to become a star for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.
Butler was forced into a starting role last season due to multiple injuries at the position, and had a remarkable game in a Week 12 win over the Washington Commanders. Butler recorded 12 tackles, broke up three passes, and had one sack.
He was the star of the game, but was unfortunately lost to a torn ACL the following week. He ended the season with 20 tackles, five pass defenses, and one sack in five games.
Just under one year from his injury, Butler is getting fans excited. On Thursday, he posted a picture of himself next to a finger-wag emoji, which has fans speculating that he's ready for a return.
Butler increased that excitement when one fan wished him well in rehab and Butler responded, "Been ready."
Cowboys have not cleared Josh Butler to return
As of Thursday, the Cowboys have not announced anything regarding Butler's return. He was at practice with the team, but was working with the rehab unit.
They have dealt with injuries throughout the secondary once again in 2025, but are slowly getting healthy. On Thursday, both Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson were back at practice after missing multiple games.
Dallas is also going to have rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in action for the first time this season in Week 11. If they can add Butler to the mix as well in the next few weeks, it would be a huge boost for a unit that needs help.
