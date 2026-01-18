A surprise candidate is emerging in the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator search

Brian Schottenheimer promised the Dallas Cowboys would cast a wide net as they searched for their new defensive coordinator. That was the case as they had multiple virtual interviews with up-and-coming assistants across the league.

On Saturday, they moved to the next phase as they started in-person interviews. First up was Daronte Jones, who was the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 and has been their defensive pass game coordinator since 2023.

As an understudy to Brian Flores, Jones has been labeled a potential "defensive mastermind." Dallas isn't the only team interested in Jones, either, with the New York Jets also eyeing him for their open defensive coordinator position.

As for his chances with the Cowboys, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram says he impressed people in the building during his interview. Harris said he was very efficient with his communication, which is a huge point of emphasis for Schottenheimer.

Hearing some good reviews on the interview from Daronte Jones yesterday for #Cowboys DC. He impressed some people in the building. Efficient communicator (a big deal in this search), confident in what he preaches. He’s been the surprise of the search so far.



Harris said Jones has been the "surprise" candidate so far. With names such as Jim Leonhard being floated as a potential favorite, it's refreshing to hear that the front office seems to have an open mind in their search.

Jerry Jones living up to his word during DC search

Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild-card game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys would approach this search differently than they have in the past. So far, that's been exactly what they've done.

In recent years, Jones has been guilty of zeroing in on a candidate and hasn't cast much of a net at all. His requirements for prior head coaching experience has left them with limited candidates. Once hired, many of those coaches have been too rigid and out of touch to find sustained success.

Seeing Jones and Schottenheimer look at younger candidates who are emerging as promising coaches is a breath of fresh air. We don't know if it will work yet, but at least they're trying to find the right person this time.

