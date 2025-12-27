The Dallas Cowboys have just one game remaining in the 2025-26 season before officially turning their attention to the NFL offseason and evaluating talent in the 2026 NFL draft.

Dallas, and anyone who watched the team throughout the season, knows that the team desperately needs to improve on the defensive side of the ball. Luckily for the Cowboys, the team has two first-round picks, and it's a loaded defensive class.

As we enter the weekend, the Bleacher Report Scouting Department took a look at some of the top draft fits for all 32 teams, with linebacker being a focus for Dallas. Considering the team's linebacker rotation has been a mess this season and it's the weakest unit on the roster, it would be wise for the Cowboys to take a long look at the players available.

MORE: Dak Prescott leads NFL in yet another elite category after Christmas victory

When you look at the top fits, Bleacher Report points out Texas A&M star Taurean York, but there is another intriguing prospect who was a notable Heisman Trophy finalist snub.

Jacob Rodriguez stands with Joey and Debbie McGuire during Texas Tech's senior day ceremony | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

York stands 5-foot-10, 227-pounds, so he may be more of a linebacker/safety hybrid at the next level. Texas Tech superstar Jacob Rodriguez, meanwhile, is a do-it-all player who would immediately become a fan-favorite in Big D.

Rodriguez checks in at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, and was widely regarded as the top overall player in college football this season. However, he was a noticable snub from the group of Heisman Trophy finalists.

MORE: Cowboys star was highest-rated defender in NFL on Christmas Day

Despite the Heisman snub, Rodriguez was named the top defender in the nation, taking home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award. He was a unanimous All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.

There is no denying Rodriguez can produce. This season, Rodriguez totaled 117 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, and two sacks. He's a force when he hits, forcing a whopping seven forced fumbles, recovering two, including one for a touchdown. This season, Rodriguez also rushed for two touchdowns.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez looks on during the gamea gainst the Houston Cougars | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As an added bonus, Rodriguez already has experience at AT&T Stadium, helping the Red Raiders take down the BYU Cougars to win the Big 12 Championship earlier this year.

Rodriguez and No. 4 Texas Tech will return to action on Thursday, January 1, against the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl. Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Cowboys need to be watching.

