Three weeks ago, it seemed as though the Dallas Cowboys had no chance at making the playoffs. At just 3-5-1, and coming off a disheartening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys were headed in the wrong direction.

Thankfully, they were able to make a couple of moves at the NFL trade deadline and had a fortunate bye week to get Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson up to speed. They even welcomed back a few injured players, including both starting safeties as well as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.

Dallas turned that into a three-game winning streak, which included them knocking off both teams that were in the most recent Super Bowl. First, it was the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, followed by a Thanksgiving Day win over the defending AFC East champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now at 6-5-1, the Cowboys have plenty of momentum. They're even creeping into the NFC playoff picture. Let's check out the current standings and see where this win puts them.

Updated NFC Playoff Picture

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Division leaders

1. Los Angeles Rams (9-2)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-3)

3. Chicago Bears (8-3)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5)

Wild Card

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-3)

6. Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)

7. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

In the Hunt

8. Detroit Lions (7-5)

9. Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1)

10. Carolina Panthers (6-6)

The Cowboys will need some help to get in, but they can move to the eighth spot next week. They visit the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. A win over the Lions would not only move them up, but it could come in handy later as a potential tiebreaker.

It might have seemed impossible a few short weeks ago, but the Cowboys are stacking wins and making some noise.

