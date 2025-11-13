Shocking player named fantasy sleeper vs. Cowboys in Week 11
After their week off, the Dallas Cowboys are set for action on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas had an emotional bye week, following the tragic passing of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer had some powerful words on Wednesday as the team was back at practice for their upcoming game.
As Coach Schotty said, this team is going to move forward. That means getting their new defensive players up to speed as the Cowboys are set to debut defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson on Monday. They’re also hopeful linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. will be able to play.
Dallas needs every one of these players to step up if they’re going to stand a chance in any game. Throughout the first nine games of the season, their defense has been one of the worst in the league.
They’ve struggled so much that a player with 15 receptions all season was named a fantasy sleeper by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton. In his Week 11 piece, Moton says Tyler Lockett could have success against the Dallas secondary.
Moton says Lockett’s familiarity with Geno Smith coupled with the Cowboys’ poor coverage could lead to a huge day for the veteran.
”In a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys' 29th-ranked pass defense, the 33-year-old will have an opportunity to produce at the level of his prime Seahawks years. The Cowboys allow the most fantasy points to wide receivers.”
Brian Schottenheimer knows Tyler Lockett well
Lockett began the season with the Tennessee Titans, but was traded to Las Vegas after making just 10 receptions in seven games. He’s caught five passes for the Raiders, but the Cowboys’ head coach knows he can be dangerous.
Schottenheimer was the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator for three years, and Lockett was one of his top receivers during that span. Hopefully that will help the Cowboys remain focused and keep from allowing Lockett to run free.
