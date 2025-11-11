Jerry Jones could not be more excited for DeMarvion Overshown's return
The Dallas Cowboys made a pair of trades at the trade deadline in hopes of adding some help to their woefully under-performing defense last week.
However, that's not the only help that is inbound for the unit.
MORE: Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup has Dallas stuck in neutral
On Monday, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones hinted at the return of starting safety Malik Hooker, which would help to fortify the secondary in a big way.
And now, according to owner and GM Jerry Jones, it appears that stud linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is not far behind.
Jerry Jones raves about DeMarvion Overshown
In fact, during his Tuesday interview with Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan, Jones believes that Overshown is not only nearing a return to the field, but that he should be able to step in and make a big impact quickly.
"He has had, frankly, an amazing rehab. He was moving really good at training camp. He's been very active, moving up and down in practices. He's a great, talented player and overachieving is his makeup. Fundamentally, I would expect him to step right in and be familiar with what we're doing. It's going to be interesting to see how many snaps he plays."
Of course, it is hard to say when exactly Overshown will return with certainty, or what the actual plan will be for him once he does inevitably return to the field.
Will it be next week vs. the Raiders? It's possible. Is he going to play a bunch of snaps? Unlikely.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft bolsters pass rush, adds surprise WR
Either way, one thing we can count on is Overshown being productive once he returns to a full-time role.
Last season before his injury against the Bengals, he was flying around the field, finishing with 90 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four passes defended, five stuffs, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
He also ranked 11th out of 83 graded linebackers in PFF pass rush grade with a 78.9.
And if the Cowboys can get that kind of production back to the field, in combination with the other moves they made to acquire Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, and the other returns of Malik Hooker and rookie corner Shevon Revel, things could be looking up big time for this defense.
