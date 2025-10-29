CeeDee Lamb joins George Pickens with trendy fashion choice at Cowboys practice
George Pickens joined the Dallas Cowboys this offseason with a reputation that was under fire. He was labeled a malcontent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that hasn’t been the case in Big D.
Not only has Pickens been wildly productive and trouble-free on the field, but he’s been praised for his impact on the locker room. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer even said he has an infectious personality and keeps the staff laughing.
On Wednesday, we realized he’s also a trend-setter.
Pickens was seen heading to the practice field with his typical gear, which included a shiesty. This time, however, CeeDee Lamb joined him in wearing one.
Joseph Hoyt commented that Schottenheimer said he might wear one as well, which would be fantastic to see. It would also be great to see what Colin Cowherd thought of a head coach wearing a shiesty, especially after he lost his mind over Coach Schotty wearing a backward visor.
George Pickens has earned an extension with Dallas Cowboys
One of the reasons Dallas was able to land Pickens for essentially a third-round pick is his contract. Now in his fourth season, Pickens is set for free agency in the offseason.
Through eight games with the Cowboys, he’s proven more than worthy of an extension. Pickens enters Week 9 with 43 receptions for 685 yards and six touchdowns.
He’s been content in his role as the second option across from Lamb, but also rose to the challenge of carrying the passing attack when Lamb was injured in Week 3.
There are reports that Pickens had no interest in signing an extension when he arrived in Dallas, instead preferring to bet on himself. He won that bet and considering the impact he’s had, the Cowboys should open up talks as soon as possible to keep him in town beyond this year.
