Brian Schottenheimer fires off NSFW response when discussing Cowboys offense
The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 9 with one of the best offenses in the NFL. Even with their struggles this past weekend against a tough Denver Broncos' defense, the Cowboys are still second in the league in points and yardage.
Defensively, it's a different story.
Dallas is 31st in the league in both points and yardage, and it's frankly surprising they're not last in both. Their inability to stop the run and pass have been an issue for the Cowboys, which is why they're just 3-4-1.
MORE: Cowboys' Trey Hendrickson trade rumors persist ahead of NFL deadline
On Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer discussed his offense, and he made it clear that the stats don't matter to him at all. He gave reporters a NSFW quote, saying winning is all that he's concerned with.
"You can take the offensive stats and shove 'em up your a**, as far as I'm concerned. We wanna win." - Schottenheimer said via Patrik Walker
Cowboys defense needs to find answers in a hurry
While Schottenheimer doesn't care about the stats, his work with the offense is the only reason the Cowboys have pulled off their three wins, and one tie. It's also why they continue to be linked to defensive players with the NFL trade deadline approaching.
Dallas has such a talented offense, that they could become legitimate contenders by fielding an average defense. The question is whether one trade would be enough to turn the unit coached by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus into an average one.
MORE: Cowboys warned against NFL trade deadline move on 'already sinking ship'
The good news for the Cowboys is that they do have some help on the way. Preseason star Perrion Winfrey has been activated from the IR, giving them more depth at defensive tackle. They're also hopeful that rookie Shavon Revel will be able to play soon.
Their most impactful return, however, will be DeMarvion Overshown. A game-changer during his sophomore season, Overshown is nearing his return from knee surgery and could give their defense a much-needed boost as well.
Now, we just have to see if it's enough to get Coach Schotty those wins he's craving.
