George Pickens gets vote of confidence from CeeDee Lamb amid criticism

Batman and Robin. The Bash Brothers. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Those are just a few of the iconic duos who know how to take care of business and take names. This season, the Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver duo has been arguably the best in the NFL.

When one of the players is struggling or having an off day, the other steps up. When Lamb was forced to miss time due to injury, Pickens' stock skyrocketed and began his breakout season.

Against the Detroit Lions in Week 14, it was another example of one player picking up the other's slack. Pickens struggled, while Lamb was having one of his best games of the season before suffering a concussion in the second half.

After the game, Pickens was the recipient of a firestorm of criticism for his lack of effort and for looking disinterested in the game for not being the top target in the passing game. Well, Lamb has his back.

Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com asked Lamb about the growing narrative about Pickens following Week 14, and he stuck up for his teammate in a big way.

“I just feel like they were waiting on him to have a bad game," Lamb said. “It was quiet all season [and offseason], and when he was averaging 110, doing crazy things, but the one opportunity that he didn't step up to their appreciation — I feel like for us to come out victorious, it wasn't just all on him.

"I mean, once one of us go out, the coordinators are very smart. It's not like I go out and they stay playing the same coverage. … They got jobs, too, over there. People don't want to get fired, and they know if they let G beat them by himself, somebody's getting fired."

Since joining the Cowboys, Pickens and Lamb have developed a strong bond, so it's great to see the two going to bat for each other when the storm of criticism comes. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has also had Pickens' back, so it's clear the negative narrative in the media is not penetrating the walls of the star.

Let's just hope Pickens bounces back in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings under the primetime lights on Sunday Night Football. The good news is, he is expected to have his good friend CeeDee by his side after Lamb cleared concussion protocol.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens 2025 stats

CeeDee Lamb: 57 receptions (T-30) for 865 yards (9), and three touchdowns (T-61)

George Pickens: 78 receptions* (7) for 1,179 yards* (3) and 8 touchdowns* (T-5)

(League rank in parenthesis)

* denotes career high

