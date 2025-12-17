CeeDee Lamb lands on Cowboys’ first injury report for Week 16

Injuries are always a factor during the NFL season, and that’s been the case once again for the Dallas Cowboys.

Entering Week 16, they’re beat up on both sides of the ball. The biggest name to keep an eye on has been defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who suffered a concussion in the Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams remains in the concussion protocol, meaning he sat out of Wednesday’s practice. The same was true for fullback Hunter Luepke, who also sustained a concussion.

MORE: 2 Dallas Cowboys All-Pros absent from practice, including CeeDee Lamb

While those names were expected on the first injury report of the week, a couple of surprise names popped up as well, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. That said, let’s look at the full report from Wednesday.

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

DaRon Bland, CB, DNP (Foot)

Tyler Guyton, T, DNP (Ankle)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, DNP (Illness)

Hunter Luepke, FB, DNP (Concussion)

Quinnen Williams, DT, DNP (Concussion)

Josh Butler, CB, Limited (Knee)

Caelen Carson, CB, Limited (Shoulder/Hamstring)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Limited (Knee/Hip)

Phil Mafah, RB, Limited (Shoulder)

Shavon Revel, CB, Limited (Knee)

Payton Turner, DE, Limited (Ribs)

Javonte Williams, RB, Limited (Neck)

Donovan Wilson, S, Limited (Knee/Hip)

Jake Ferguson, TE, Full (Calf)

Osa Odighizuwa, DT, Full (Shoulder)

Nate Thomas, T, Full (Shoulder)

CeeDee Lamb missed practice today with an illness today. DaRon Bland, Tyler Guyton, Hunter Luepke and Quinnen Williams also DNP.



Trevon Diggs was limited and has had a hip issue added. pic.twitter.com/84nbvQsAw0 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) December 17, 2025

The good news for Lamb is that he’s dealing with an illness, rather than an injury. It’s likely he will suit up for the game.

Another surprise name on this list is DaRon Bland. The star cornerback did not participate due to a foot injury. Bland missed 10 games due to a foot injury last season, so hopefully this is just a rest day and not a reoccurrence.

Dallas is still waiting for starting left tackle Tyler Guyton to return to full speed as he deals with an ankle injury. They did get a few players back, however, with Josh Butler, Phil Mafah, and Payton Turner returning to practice from the IR on a limited basis.

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows fall from grace after Week 15

NFC East power rankings, Cowboys crash back to reality after Week 15 disaster

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 16

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer earns surprising grade through first 15 weeks