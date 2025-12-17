Dallas Cowboys make 3 intriguing roster moves for final stretch of season

The Dallas Cowboys are teetering on the edge of officially being eliminated from the NFL Playoffs this weekend, but that doesn't mean there aren't some important evaluations that need to be made during the final three-game stretch of the season.

On Wednesday, with the team set to return to the practice field ahead of Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team made a series of intriguing roster moves.

Dallas opened the 21-day practice windows for three players who have spent the year on injured reserve or the PUP lists.

The three players are: defensive end Payton Turner, cornerback Josh Butler, and rookie running back Phil Mafah. Butler has previously claimed he's healthy and ready to go, so we'll have to wait and see whether either of the three players gets an opportunity to play before the season's end.

The Cowboys have started the practice windows for DE Payton Turner, CB Josh Butler and RB Phil Mafah, who have been on IR or PUP. Unclear if any will play in game but gives team more players for practice with 3 games remaining. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 17, 2025

It will be interesting to see what these moves mean for cornerback Trevon Diggs, who needs to be activated to the main roster by Saturday before reverting to injured reserve. If Diggs does get activated, the Cowboys would be limited with what they can do with the remaining players.

Of course, as was noted by Todd Archer, the moves could have been made simply to give the Cowboys more bodies in practice for the final stretch of the year, and to get Turner, Butler, and Mafah on the field to evaluate them for the future.

An official report for Wednesday's practice will be available later in the day. The most intriguing player from the list is Butler, who has been pleading to return to the field.

An intriguing CB option

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

During his brief action in 2024 under defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, Butler showed a lot of promise. Butler recorded five pass deflections, one sack, and 21 total tackles in his five games.

