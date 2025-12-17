2 Dallas Cowboys All-Pros absent from practice, including CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, as the team gears up for a Week 16 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. Dallas' NFL playoff hopes are on thin ice, and Wednesday's open session did nothing to ease concern about the team's chances on Sunday afternoon.

When Dallas took the field for the media portion of practice, the Cowboys had two "significant omissions."

According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys were without two All-Pro starters, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback DaRon Bland.

We will learn more about their absences when the official injury report is released later in the day, but there is some hope that Lamb and Bland were simply absent for veteran rest days as the season winds down.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said earlier in the week that the team will not tank the final three weeks of the season, and the plan is to play all starters.

So, while the initial absence of Lamb and Bland may raise alarm bells, there's no reason to think the plan has changed until we see an official report.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers at AT&T Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

If the Cowboys win and the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Washington Commanders, Dallas still has a razor-thin chance to make the postseason, but everyone needs to enter the weekend with realistic expectations.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

