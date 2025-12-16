Latest Quinnen Williams injury update is troubling for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys suffered their seventh loss of the season in Week 15, falling to the Minnesota Vikings.

During the game, they also lost multiple players to injury. First, it was Javonte Williams, their star running back, who suffered a shoulder injury. He was able to return, but then the Cowboys lost fullback Hunter Luepke and star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to concussions.

MORE: Cowboys land aggressive cornerback, speedy edge in recent 2026 NFL mock draft

On Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer offered an update on both players, which wasn't encouraging. Coach Schotty said both are in concussion protocol, before saying the next few days will be telling. He added that CeeDee Lamb proved last week that a player's status can change in a hurry.

“You all see what happened with CeeDee. Next thing you know he’s out there at Wednesday’s practice. So we’ll see,” Schottenheimer said.

Quinnen Williams and Hunter Luepke are in the concussion protocol, but Brian Schottenheimer said the next few days will be telling. “You all see what happened with CeeDee. Next thing you know he’s out there at Wednesday’s practice. So we’ll see,” the coach said. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 15, 2025

Williams had an interception on the first drive of the game, and added three tackles. In five games with Dallas, he has 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks. If he's unable to play in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers, it will be a major blow to the Dallas defense.

Luepke, who is the only fullback on the roster, had 16 yards rushing and 14 receiving against the Vikings. He's a versatile player who excels on special teams, and he suffered his concussion making a tackle on kick coverage.

MORE: Rex Ryan roasts Dallas Cowboys for their defensive ineptitude

CeeDee Lamb had more time to recover than Williams, Luepke

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke runs against Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While Schottenheimer is correct that Lamb turned the corner on Wednesday last week, that came after nearly a week of rest.

MORE: Updated 2026 NFL draft order sees Cowboys position rise following Week 15

Dallas played against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, giving Lamb a few extra days to recover from his concussion.

Williams and Luepke won't have as much time since it's a normal week again for the Cowboys. That leaves them both in doubt.

3 takeaways from Cowboys lackluster performance in Week 15 loss to Vikings

Cowboys' NFL playoff odds now hang on a hope & prayer after Vikings loss

Cowboys must pull the plug on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Jerry Jones walks out on Dallas Cowboys brutal loss to Vikings early

Field Yates' new 2026 NFL mock draft blesses Cowboys with major defensive haul