CeeDee Lamb takes exception to claim he can't hold his liquor
This past weekend, the Dallas Cowboys returned to their winning ways in a 33-16 defeat of the Las Vegas Raiders.
While that was the main takeaway, another talking point has been taking center stage. When Dallas came out for the first drive of the game, both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens remained on the sideline.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys release significant Dak Prescott injury update
It was revealed they were being disciplined, with Jerry Jones saying they had a "late problem." Rumors have circulated, but there was one story that bothered Lamb.
Some claimed that Lamb was throwing up at 7:30 a.m. after being out too late on Sunday. Lamb said that was false and stated that he can hold his liquor better than that.
MORE: Cowboys star confident in gameplan to thwart Eagles' Tush Push
CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens made up for early absence
Once they were back on the field, both Lamb and Pickens played well for the Cowboys. Lamb scored the first touchdown of the game, catching an 18-yarder from Dak Prescott. He finished with five catches for 66 yards.
Pickens was the leading receiver, going for 144 yards on nine receptions. He also scored a touchdown, which was his seventh of the season. That's already a career-high for Pickens, who has been thriving in the Dallas offense.
MORE: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder presents great opportunity for Cowboys fans
The Cowboys didn't seem upset with either player following the game. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said during his post-game interview that he was proud of how they responded, while Jerry Jones was quick to move on when asked.
Dallas is now set for a daunting stretch where they play three games in 12 days. First up, it will be the Philadelphia Eagles, who visit AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The Cowboys will then face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day and the Detroit Lions the following Thursday.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11
NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive
Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
Cowboys top-5 rated players from Week 11 dominated by defenders
Cowboys finally enter NFL Playoff Picture following dominant Week 11 win
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries