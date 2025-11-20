Cowboys insider reveals new details on CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens benching
During the Dallas Cowboys Week 11 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders, eyebrows were raised when the Cowboys took the field.
Absent among the starters were wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. It was stated during the broadcast that it was a coach's decision, and insiders shared that the two were being disciplined, although details weren't given.
MORE: Cowboys' first Week 12 injury report includes Dak Prescott but good news on D
More details were revealed after the game, with Jerry Jones saying the two had a "late problem." Being that the game was in Las Vegas, this had people jumping to conclusions.
According to Dallas insider Clarence Hill Jr., the two weren't out partying or doing anything wild. Instead, Hill says they were at dinner with teammates on Sunday night, but missed some team meetings afterward.
That makes sense given the length of their benching. Had Lamb and Pickens done anything too crazy, they would have surely missed more than just the first series.
CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens made up for early absence
Once they were on the field, the star wideouts made up for the series they missed.
Pickens led the way with nine receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown. He now has 58 catches for 908 yards with a career-high seven touchdowns.
MORE: New Cowboys 2026 mock draft makes shock skill position pick, adds EDGE
Lamb finished with five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. He missed three games due to a high ankle sprain, but still has 40 catches for 557 yards and two touchdowns. Both players have been among the most productive at their position and it's no coincidence that Dallas went three-and-out without them, but then looked unstoppable when they were on the field.
Dallas went on to win against the Raiders 33-16 and are now set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 12.
