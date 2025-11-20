Cowboys Country

Cowboys star confident in gameplan to thwart Eagles' Tush Push

New Dallas Cowboys star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is confident in the team's gameplan to thwart the Philadelphia Eagles' Tush Push in Week 12.

Josh Sanchez

The Philadelphia Eagles execute a Tush Push for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles execute a Tush Push for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a major clash in the NFC East against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as the team kicks off its string of three games in 10 days on the NFL calendar.

Dallas is riding high entering the weekend after a dominant performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, and that has led to some confidence entering the showdown with Philly.

New Cowboys star Quinnen Williams made a statement in his debut with the team in that blowout Raiders win, and believes the revamped defensive line is up for the task.

MORE: Cowboys defensive line has golden chance to dominate Eagles depleted o-line

According to All DLLS, Williams is "confident in the game plan they have to stop it."

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Williams, of course, did not go into detail about the gameplan, but it's promising to see the confidence the unit has since adding the All-Pro defensive tackle at the NFL trade deadline.

Dallas has a lot of depth at defensive tackle, with three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, $80 million man Osa Odighizuwa, and veteran Solomon Thomas adding reinforcements. Add in new linebacker Logan Wilson, who is a tackling machine, and star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who has a nose for the ball, and it's going to be exciting to see if the Cowboys' defense can come through in stopping the Eagles' bread and butter.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, and will have Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call as "America's Game of the Week." Get your popcorn ready.

MORE: Cowboys get positive injury update regarding star CB, key DL piece

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after a game at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after a game at AT&T Stadium / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, November 23
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Eagles -3.5 | O/U: 47.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11

Cowboys' first Week 12 injury report includes Dak Prescott but good news on D

Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs

New Cowboys 2026 mock draft makes shock skill position pick, adds EDGE

Dallas Cowboys, NFC East Hard Knocks official trailer released

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News