Cowboys star confident in gameplan to thwart Eagles' Tush Push
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a major clash in the NFC East against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as the team kicks off its string of three games in 10 days on the NFL calendar.
Dallas is riding high entering the weekend after a dominant performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, and that has led to some confidence entering the showdown with Philly.
New Cowboys star Quinnen Williams made a statement in his debut with the team in that blowout Raiders win, and believes the revamped defensive line is up for the task.
MORE: Cowboys defensive line has golden chance to dominate Eagles depleted o-line
According to All DLLS, Williams is "confident in the game plan they have to stop it."
Williams, of course, did not go into detail about the gameplan, but it's promising to see the confidence the unit has since adding the All-Pro defensive tackle at the NFL trade deadline.
Dallas has a lot of depth at defensive tackle, with three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, $80 million man Osa Odighizuwa, and veteran Solomon Thomas adding reinforcements. Add in new linebacker Logan Wilson, who is a tackling machine, and star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who has a nose for the ball, and it's going to be exciting to see if the Cowboys' defense can come through in stopping the Eagles' bread and butter.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, and will have Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call as "America's Game of the Week." Get your popcorn ready.
MORE: Cowboys get positive injury update regarding star CB, key DL piece
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, November 23
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Eagles -3.5 | O/U: 47.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11
Cowboys' first Week 12 injury report includes Dak Prescott but good news on D
Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
New Cowboys 2026 mock draft makes shock skill position pick, adds EDGE
Dallas Cowboys, NFC East Hard Knocks official trailer released
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries