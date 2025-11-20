Javonte Williams ready to tackle Cowboys’ daunting 3-game stretch
The Dallas Cowboys took care of business in Week 11, securing a 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
It was a much-needed victory for America’s Team, improving their record to 4-5-1 which keeps their playoff hopes alive. It also gave them some confidence as they prepare for a brutal stretch where they play three teams in 12 days.
As if the short turnaround wasn’t challenging enough, Dallas will also face three of the toughest teams on their schedule. First, it’s the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, followed by the AFC champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. Third, it’s the Detroit Lions, one of the NFC’s top franchises.
MORE: Cowboys insider reveals new details on CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens benching
For running back Javonte Williams, this will be the first time he’s had such a stretch in his career. The first-year Cowboy isn’t worried, however, but says they just have to carry their momentum from Monday into these games and stack some wins together.
"No, this is my first time and I feel like we playing some of the best teams on our schedule at this point in time," Williams said regarding the upcoming schedule.
"So, we just got to stay locked in, keep stacking wins, and just find a way to play like we play Monday night every game."
Javonte Williams will be key to Cowboys’ chances during 12-day stretch
Williams is having a career-resurgence in Dallas, racking up 809 yards and eight touchdowns. That’s already a career-high in touchdowns and he’s threatening to top his personal best 903 yards from his rookie campaign with the Denver Broncos.
MORE: Former Cowboys starting LB finds new NFL home 24 hours after Dallas release
His rushing has been key to this offense, even if he doesn’t get all the credit he deserves. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens making the big plays, it’s easy to overlook Williams.
That shouldn’t be the case since Dak Prescott and the offense has been mediocre when the ground game gets shut down. That’s why Williams’ ability to move the chains will be key to this upcoming stretch.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11
Cowboys' first Week 12 injury report includes Dak Prescott but good news on D
Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
New Cowboys 2026 mock draft makes shock skill position pick, adds EDGE
Dallas Cowboys, NFC East Hard Knocks official trailer released
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries