Javonte Williams ready to tackle Cowboys’ daunting 3-game stretch

The Dallas Cowboys face three playoff contenders over a 12-day period, but Javonte Williams is ready for the challenge.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys took care of business in Week 11, securing a 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was a much-needed victory for America’s Team, improving their record to 4-5-1 which keeps their playoff hopes alive. It also gave them some confidence as they prepare for a brutal stretch where they play three teams in 12 days.

As if the short turnaround wasn’t challenging enough, Dallas will also face three of the toughest teams on their schedule. First, it’s the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, followed by the AFC champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. Third, it’s the Detroit Lions, one of the NFC’s top franchises.

For running back Javonte Williams, this will be the first time he’s had such a stretch in his career. The first-year Cowboy isn’t worried, however, but says they just have to carry their momentum from Monday into these games and stack some wins together.

"No, this is my first time and I feel like we playing some of the best teams on our schedule at this point in time," Williams said regarding the upcoming schedule.

"So, we just got to stay locked in, keep stacking wins, and just find a way to play like we play Monday night every game."

Javonte Williams will be key to Cowboys’ chances during 12-day stretch

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams is having a career-resurgence in Dallas, racking up 809 yards and eight touchdowns. That’s already a career-high in touchdowns and he’s threatening to top his personal best 903 yards from his rookie campaign with the Denver Broncos.

His rushing has been key to this offense, even if he doesn’t get all the credit he deserves. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens making the big plays, it’s easy to overlook Williams.

That shouldn’t be the case since Dak Prescott and the offense has been mediocre when the ground game gets shut down. That’s why Williams’ ability to move the chains will be key to this upcoming stretch.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

