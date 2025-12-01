Cowboys' playoff odds paint grim picture despite open door in NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys were hanging on by a thread in the NFL playoff picture entering November, as the team sputtered into its bye week. But since returning to the field, it has been a completely different team.

Dallas now finds itself in the mix for the postseason, thanks to a three-game winning streak as we turn the page to Week 14.

The Cowboys face another crucial test in a matter of days when they travel to Ford Field for a meeting with the Detroit Lions, another team that is on the playoff bubble.

While the Cowboys are in the mix, the latest odds paint a grim picture. The Cowboys entered Sunday with a 22 percent chance to reach the postseason, but there is some hope for the team moving forward.

If Dallas can manage to win out, the odds skyrocket to 98 percent, according to The Athletic's playoff simulator.

The Dallas Cowboys playoff chances currently sit at 22%…However, if they run the table and win out. It shoots up to 98%. Who knows what will happen, but strap in for the ride pic.twitter.com/eAMOmPQWDq — LambSZN (@LambSZN) December 1, 2025

That's great news for the team, which is building momentum at exactly the right time in the season. All the team needs to do is take care of business and take things one week at a time.

Of course, there is another door that is wide open for the team.

While the Cowboys are riding high on a three-game winning streak, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are falling apart at the seams and find themselves on a two-game losing streak. That has led to Dallas being just 1.5 games out of first place in the division.

If the Cowboys can keep the momentum going and the Eagles continue to sputter, the NFC East will be there for Dallas' taking. If Dallas does mount the unthinkable comeback and win the division crown, it will be the 21st season in a row that the NFC East has gone without a repeat winner.

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens reacts after making a catch over Philadelphia Eagles DBs Cooper DeJean and Sydney Brown | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions at Ford Field on Thursday, December 4, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with the legendary Al Michaels providing play-by-play and Kirk Herbstreit on color commentary.

Kaylee Hartung will be reporting updates from the sideline throughout the night.

