Dallas Cowboys Emerge as Potential Landing Spot for Former First-Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys are focused on rebuilding their defense this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise hired Christian Parker as its next defensive coordinator. Parker joins the Cowboys with seven years of NFL experience, including two seasons as the passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

A promising young coach, now Dallas needs to add talent around Parker. They'll have plenty of opportunities with free agency and the draft inching closer by the day.

The linebacker room is a position that must be addressed after the failures in 2025-26. Dallas' trade for veterans Kenneth Murray and Logan Wilson didn't work out. Murray was one of the lowest-graded players on the team, while Wilson's playing time was quite sporadic. He was a healthy scratch in the win over the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day.

With DeMarvion Overshown trending back in the right direction following an injury, the Cowboys need someone reliable next to him.

Cowboys Named Potential Home For Veteran Linebacker

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Dallas will likely rely on a mix of veteran experience and young potential to fill the gap around Overshown.

According to PFF's Mason Cameron, the Cowboys are the 'best landing spot' for Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush Jr.

The seven-year pro had his most productive season in 2025, totaling 125 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns.

"Bush revitalized his career in Cleveland. He took on an increased role in 2025 and posted a career-best 87.6 PFF overall grade, third best among qualifying linebackers this season, Cameron wrote. "The 27-year-old linebacker has posted two consecutive seasons with PFF run-defense grades above 85.0, but he sets himself apart with a strong 80.4 PFF coverage grade, as well."

"The Cowboys have been known to take swings on former first-round picks, and Bush could be the next. Dallas ranked 28th in EPA per play allowed on designed runs and also surrendered the seventh-most yards per carry," Cameron added. "Adding Bush to play alongside Logan Wilson, who was acquired at the trade deadline but didn't find his footing under now-fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, should net improvements to the group."

Bush Jr. played on a one-year, $3.25 million contract last season but will certainly earn more money in March. The Cowboys have a few extensions to dole out. After that, they should have more cash to spend.

The 27-year-old was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bush Jr. has recorded 524 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 24 pass deflections, five interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns during his time with the Steelers, Browns, and Seattle Seahawks.

As of now, the Cowboys are slated to return Overshown, Wilson, Shemar James, and Marist Liufau next season.

