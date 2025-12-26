Cowboys RB Malik Davis' career day came despite gnarly eye injury

The Dallas Cowboys snapped a three-game losing skid on Christmas Day by outlasting the division rival Washington Commanders in an NFC East slugfest.

Dallas' rushing attack totaled a season-high 211 yards in the physical game, with backup running back Malik Davis having another breakout performance and a career-high day.

Davis stepped in for an injured Javonte Williams, who aggravated a nagging shoulder injury after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. He went on to rush for 103 yards, his first-ever 100-yard performance, which more than doubled his previous career high. Davis averaged an impressive 5.2 yards per touch.

What makes his performance even more impressive is that Davis was dealing with a gnarly eye injury. After the game, he was unavailable to media because of the issue, which was reportedly the result of an eye poke.

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis carries the ball defended by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Because of the eye poke, team reporters said Davis' "right eye is currently swollen shut."

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised Davis for his performance following the game, while echoing the reports about the running back's eye. Schottenheimer said that Davis looked like he got clocked by the legendary Mike Tyson.

"Literally, I looked over, and his eye is all swollen. It looked like he took a right hand from Tyson," Schottenheimer said. "I'm so proud of him, man. He ran hard."

It was a great way for Davis to shine and show the Cowboys' coaching staff and front office what he brings to the table. In a season where the Cowboys will have to determine whether to re-sign Williams in the offseason or let him walk in free agency, it was the perfect time to step up.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy and running back Malik Davis celebrate a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It will also be interesting to see what Davis' breakout performances in the final stretch of the season mean for the future of rookie running back Jaydon Blue, who has been inactive for the majority of the season.

Could his roster spot be in danger in 2026? That will be a storyline to watch.

