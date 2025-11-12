Cowboys bolster O-line after losing player to Broncos
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys had one of their practice squad members poached by the Denver Broncos. Geron Christian, who was originally a third-round pick for the Washington Commanders in 2018, signed with the Cowboys in August.
He was released during final cuts, but re-signed to the practice squad. He remained there until Denver signed him this week, where he will join their active roster. Christian didn't appear in any games for Dallas this season, but has played in 63 games with 25 starts.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys found a replacement for Christian, signing Marcellus Johnson to their practice squad.
Former UDFA, Marcellus Johnson, has ties to NFC East
Johnson played collegiately at Eastern Michigan (2018-2022) before transferring to Missouri in 2023. He went undrafted in 2024, eventually signing with the New York Giants.
As a rookie, Johnson had two separate stints on the Giants’ practice squad, with a brief stop on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad in between. His deal with New York expired at the end of the season, and he re-signed with Minnesota in the offseason, but was cut in August 2025.
Johnson signed with the Indianapolis Colts shortly afterward, where he remained on their practice squad until being released in October.
