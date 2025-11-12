Brian Schottenheimer reveals emotional Cowboys gesture for Marshawn Kneeland’s family
The Dallas Cowboys are back at practice, preparing for their Week 11 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders. Understandably, there’s a lot of emotion for the team to sort through as they process the tragic death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer opened his press conference Wednesday by discussing Kneeland. He stated that everyone has a “heavy heart” in the building.
MORE: Cowboys announce plans to honor Marshawn Kneeland in upcoming games
Always excellent with words, Schottenheimer also delivered a powerful sentiment, saying “We don’t move on but we do move forward.”
Schottenheimer also said the team held a vigil for Kneeland on Tuesday night, allowing them to tell stories, laugh, and cry together.
It’s a horrible situation, but Schottenheimer is proving to be a calming force, which is something former Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush said he would during this time.
“With Schotty, there’s probably not another better guy for that horrible situation in that organization,”Rush said.
“He can handle that in terms of how he talks to his players and cares for them because of the people-person he is. It’s unfortunate but he is the right guy for that particular job.”
Cowboys reveal heartfelt gesture for Marshawn Kneeland’s family
The head coach also brought up the family left behind, including Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina. Schottenheimer said Catalina is pregnant, but added that the team set up a fund to ensure Catalina and the baby will be “set for life.”
The Cowboys also plan to honor Kneeland on the field, with decals on their helmets for the remainder of the season. This weekend, they’ll wear shirts to honor their teammate.
MORE:Stephen Jones shares heartfelt message on Marshawn Kneeland's passing
It’s hard to imagine the emotion that each player will feel when they take the field for the first time without Kneeland, but as Coach Schotty said, all they can do is move forward, together.
