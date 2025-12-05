Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey makes NFL history again in Week 14's loss to Lions

If not for kicker Brandon Aubrey, the Dallas Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thursday night would have looked even uglier than it was.

Aubrey finished the game 5 of 5 on field goals and made his only extra point attempt. The Cowboys' offense stalled throughout the first half, but Aubrey kept Dallas within range with some big-time kicks.

Aubrey is well regarded as arguably the best kicker in the NFL at this point and one of the best in league history when it comes to long-distance field goals.

This is hard to argue with, as he added himself to the NFL history books once again in the loss to the Lions.

Brandon Aubrey Makes History for Second Time This Season

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is congratulated by punter Bryan Anger after his successful field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the snowy winter weather came down outside the stadium, Aubrey kicked in comfortable conditions inside.

This is the second time this season Aubrey has set an NFL record, as he became the first player in league history to make five career field goals of 60+ yards during Week 7's win over the Washington Commanders.

Headed into Week 15, Aubrey has gone 27 of 29 on field goals with a long of 64 while hitting 38 of 39 extra points.

Despite Aubrey's incredible performance, the Cowboys will be hoping that they won't need any field goals during the final four weeks of the season as they aim to make a desperate run toward the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey looks on in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

