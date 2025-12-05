George Pickens responds to Richard Sherman after Cowboys' loss to Lions

The Dallas Cowboys' playoff chances took a brutal hit Thursday at Ford Field in a 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions to kick off Week 14.

And in the process, Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was met with some notable criticism.

Following the game, TNF on Prime analyst and former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman called out Pickens for being "uninterested" and "disengaged" in the loss, as there were a few pass attempts that appeared to show Pickens not putting in 100 percent effort

Pickens, who finished with just five catches for 37 yards, was asked about Sherman's comments after the game.

George Pickens Takes Blame: "You Can’t Disappear"

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Pickens didn't exactly fire any shots back toward Sherman, even agreeing with him as well, but added that Detroit's defensive approach played a part in his quiet night.

“Definitely for myself, personally, you can’t disappear," Pickens said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. " … As a reporter or whatever his job holds, and he played ball, he has to understand the type of defense they played as well.”

The 37 yards for Pickens marked his second-fewest in game this season after posting at least 78 receiving yards in seven straight contests leading into Week 14. He had three catches for 30 yards in his Cowboys debut against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

In Pickens' defense, the Cowboys would already be eliminated from the playoffs if not for his impressive play throughout this season, including during their pair of massive wins the last two weeks against the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

That said, he will need to bounce back in a big way and help the Cowboys win out during the final four weeks of the season if they want to have any chance of making the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

