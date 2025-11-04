Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer reveals team could see two major returns after bye
The Dallas Cowboys were the opposite of quiet before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Owner Jerry Jones made his intentions known that he wanted upgrades on the defense, and got just that.
The Cowboys added linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to join a unit in desperate need of some upgrades.
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a week to see the new additions in action. The Cowboys have a much needed bye week coming up.
On Tuesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media after the deadline. During his time with the media, Schottenheimer shared two major updates that should have the fanbase really excited about the future of the defense.
When asked about the potential of DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel making their debuts this season after the bye week, Schottenheimer said there's a good chance.
"The thought is yes. That is the plan. I would say yes, as of now they are trending to play," Schottenheimer told Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website.
Enforcements On The Way
That is huge news for a defense that needs all the help it can get. On Monday night, the Cowboys' defense allowed the Arizona Cardinals to have 340 total yards of offense.
While Overshown's return will be massive, the news that Revel will be making his debut may be the biggest news.
The Cowboys' secondary was cooked time and time again on Monday night. It was so bad that the unit made Cardinals' backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett look like a mega star.
A bye week for the team couldn't get here fast enough. This team needs the rest, and it will be nice to give the new additions some time before they take the field.
But at the same time, everyone around the franchise is anxiously awaiting to see what this new defense will look like.
