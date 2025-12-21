Dak Prescott inks spot in Dallas Cowboys history with major feat

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the field on Sunday afternoon for the team's final home game of the season, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium.

During the high-scoring first half, star quarterback Dak Prescott earned another place in franchise history with an impressive feat.

Prescott eclipsed 4,000 passing yards in the second quarer, tying Tony Romo for the most 4,000 yard seasons in team history.

It is Prescott's fourth 4,000 yard season in his career.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Prescott completed 11-of-15 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown to Ryan Flournoy with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half, but the Cowboys trail the Chargers, 14-10.

Hopefully the offense will be able to keep pace with the Chargers' offense, with the defense once again struggling to get any stops.

Entering Sunday afternoon's game, Prescott had thrown for 3,931 yards, the second most in the league, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

It will be interesting to see what the Cowboys decide to do with Prescott for the final stretch of the season, with the team officially eliminated from playoff contention, but if he finishes out the season, Prescott has a strong chance to end the season as the league's passing leader.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 21 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders | Thursday, December 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Netflix

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

