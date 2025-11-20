Despite solid debut, DeMarvion Overshown is only going to get better from here
The Dallas Cowboys got a massive boost to their defense on Monday night, with DeMarvion Overshown returning to the fold for the first time this season, alongside other returners such as Shavon Revel and Malik Hooker.
Dallas also got new reinforcements with Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson making their own debuts.
As a result, the Cowboys defense had one of their better performances of the year, holding Las Vegas Raiders to 236 total yards and 27 yards rushing in a dominant 33-16 win.
However, after playing just 31 snaps and making one tackle on Monday, Overshown was left disappointed.
Of course, given the fact that he was on a 'pitch count' heading into the game, it should come as no surprise that he didn't play as much, or have as big an impact as he had hoped.
That said, he is still making progress and is eager to prove that he can be better than what he showed on Monday.
Overshown knows he'll be better
“Me, myself, a little rust,” Overshown said. “But it felt good being out there. The film, I didn’t want to look at it. That says a lot. It’s simple stuff. It ain’t anything that can’t be fixed. It’s just being antsy, ready to play football. I think I was more worried about showing my physical abilities than my critical-thinking abilities and my processing of the game. It’s easy, fixable stuff, so I’m excited for this next game. That was, I’m not going to say the worst I’ll ever play, but coming off 343 days, it’s like, I can be way better than that.”
Fortunately, he has already proven that to be true.
Last season before his injury, he was one of the Cowboys' best defensive players, finishing with 90 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four passes defended, five stuffs, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
And as things progress further throughout the season, he is eager to take on anything the Cowboys defensive coaches want to throw at him until he is able to return to his 2024 form.
“I can do whatever they give me,” Overshown said. “I can go out there and play a full game if needed. There’s more to it than about this week and next week. You've got to think deeper than that. But it’s winning football time. We definitely got it planned out situationally, so even if I’m not in the game at the moment, I don’t feel like my presence is not going to be felt. I can handle whatever they give me.”
The Cowboys and Overshown return to the field on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:25 pm CT.
