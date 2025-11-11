Cowboys get defensive boost with two new additions to the roster
The Dallas Cowboys have struggled mightily on defense this season. In their first year under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, they're currently 31st in yards and points surrendered.
That's why Jerry Jones was active at the NFL trade deadline, adding defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson via trade. While those two players should help, the Cowboys could have an additional two more players on the field for the first time this season.
MORE: Jerry Jones could not be more excited for DeMarvion Overshown's return
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has been out since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in December 2024, but was activated from the PUP list on Tuesday. Also activated from the NFI list was rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., who tore his ACL during his final season with East Carolina.
DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel Jr. will have a lot of pressure on them
The Cowboys would surely want to ease both players back after their injuries, especially Overshown who also tore his ACL in 2023.
That might be hard to do given their struggles on defense.
Much like Williams and Wilson, Overshown and Revel are going to have a lot of pressure on their shoulders. Dallas has an elite offense, and can contend for a playoff spot with if their defense can play at an average level. That could happen, but only if all the new faces live up to expectations.
