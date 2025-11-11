Cowboys secondary coach raves over Shavon Revel Jr.’s passion
Injuries have been a problem for the Dallas Cowboys all season, but they're finally trending in the right direction.
Safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker, as well as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown are expected to return to the field soon. There's also rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. who is trending toward making his NFL debut in Week 11.
A third-round pick out of East Carolina, Revel was considered one of the biggest steals in the NFL draft. He had borderline first-round talent, but was still recovering from a torn ACL, leading to his slide.
The Cowboys have been patient with his recovery, but secondary coach David Overstreet II believes they're about to be rewarded. While speaking with the media, Overstreet discussed what he expects to see from the rookie, while saying his passion "spills over to everybody."
"What I want to see from 'Von is [to] just go out there and play with the energy that he has and a love for the game he has," Overstreet said.
"Like, this dude is always on my coattails, asking me stuff. I was like, 'Von, I've got to answer this other person's question before I can answer yours,' like that. But that's what's so exciting about him, is that his passion and eagerness to be out there, it's magnetic. And it spills over to everybody."
Cowboys secondary needs all the help it can get
The Cowboys' defense is 29th in the NFL in passing yards after nine games. They've struggled in the secondary, but they hope to have some more success with Revel, Wilson, and Hooker all returning soon.
Dallas also added defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson via trades. Perhaps the changes will be enough for the defense to at least perform at a respectable level, which would make a massive difference considering the talent they have on offense.
