Cowboys get under-the-radar difference-maker back at practice
The Dallas Cowboys are thrilled to see some of their defensive reinforcements back on the field this week as they prepare for a Week 11 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Most of the excitement has been centered on linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., and for good reason. Overshown was on fire in 2024 before suffering a knee injury and Revel plays a position of great need.
The news could be even better since the Cowboys also announced another potential huge move on Thursday. Safety Malik Hooker, who has been sidelined since suffering a toe injury in Week 4, was designated to return from IR.
Hooker was dealing with ligament damage in his toe, forcing him to miss the past five games. He has 20 tackles this season and while he struggled early in coverage, his return is welcome considering his experience and ability to communicate on the back end.
Malik Hooker isn't the only safety returning
In addition to Hooker being back at practice, fellow safety Donovan Wilson was also participating on Thursday.
Wilson, who has 36 tackles and two interceptions in seven games, missed the last two games with an elbow and knee injury. He too has had his share of issues adapting to Matt Eberflus' scheme, but was integral to their Week 2 win over the New York Giants, securing a late interception that set up the winning field goal.
