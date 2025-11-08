Cowboys insider pulls back the curtain on troubling Trevon Diggs situation
Trevon Diggs was once one of the brightest stars on the Dallas Cowboys.
As a second-year player in 2021, the cornerback out of Alabama recorded an unbelievable 11 interceptions, which led the league. After years of watching their secondary struggle to pick off passes, Diggs' explosion made him a fan favorite.
His numbers cooled off in 2022, but he developed into a more well-rounded cornerback and secured a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023. Since then, it's been a roller coaster for Diggs and the Cowboys.
A torn ACL ended his 2023 campaign after just three games, and he suffered another knee injury in 2024. He rehabbed away from the team this offseason and was stripped of $500,000 in salary for that.
Still, he was able to suit up in Week 1, but wasn't the same player. He struggled in coverage and while he didn't appear healthy, his body language also hinted at frustration.
Diggs' season again appears to have ended early, after being placed on the IR following a mysterious injury at home. Rumors persisted that there was more going on behind the scenes, and insider Bryan Broaddus dropped hints on what the problem could be.
While speaking on his podcast, Broaddus said the team thought former defensive back Al Harris might have been a problem. When asked on social media, Broaddus said he "Allowed Diggs to get away with too much."
Another fan asked for clarification as to whether Broaddus meant on or off the field, to which he replied, "off." The next question asked if the issues involved being late to team meetings. Broaddus told that fan, "You're on the right path."
Could this be the final year Trevon Diggs plays for the Cowboys?
Diggs is close friends with Micah Parsons, who was traded this offseason. There was speculation that his friend's departure left a sour taste in Diggs' mouth, but as Broaddus points out, that might not be the only change that Diggs is unhappy with.
Throw in the issues with rehabbing away from the team, which frustrated the front office, and it's fair to ask if this could be the final year Diggs wears the star on his helmet.
