Cowboys' Trevon Diggs makes rare appearance after mystery concussion saga
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs had an eventful October, finding himself in concussion protocol following a mystery accident at his home and ultimately getting placed on injured reserve.
There has also been speculation about Diggs' future in Dallas, with the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching.
Despite the speculation, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has shown his support of Diggs and claims he is a part of the team's future, while head coach Brian Schottenheimer has also said that Diggs is doing well and the team hopes to have him back.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' potential NFL trade deadline target gets asking price
Diggs has kept a low profile since the incident at his home, but he seems to be doing better after getting spotted out at a concert in Dallas for Grammy-nominated rapper NBA YoungBoy.
Rising Dallas rapper OC Chris shared a serious of photos from NBA YoungBoy's "Make America Slime Again (MASA) Tour" stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with one of the photos showing Diggs taking in the show.
Diggs is also dealing with a reported knee issue, so it's good that there is no visible, bulky brace. As for the concussion, that is no longer considered a primary concern for the defensive back, according to the coaching staff.
If all goes well and Diggs remains in Dallas at the trade deadline, we could see him return to the field in three to four weeks.
This season in limited action, Diggs has recorded 18 total tackles, but has yet to record an interception.
MORE: Potential Cowboys target posts cryptic message amid trade deadline rumors
Diggs Trade Market
If the Dallas Cowboys do make Diggs available over the next few days, there is a belief that there will be a trade market for the former star.
NFL insider Jordan Schutlz said there will be plenty of options for Dallas if they eat some of Diggs' salary, and that a change of scenery could be great for both sides.
"I don't know what the fix is in Dallas between the two, but there is a market for Diggs. Now, the question would become how much of the salary would Dallas be willing to take on and I think he still has three years left," Schultz wrote.
"So there's a lot of contract there. But there's nothing guaranteed, I believe, after this season, which would help potentially a move to be made. I would imagine that maybe both sides might benefit from a change of scenery."
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Cowboys' injury report adds another starter ahead of Week 9 vs Cardinals
Cowboys could catch massive break as Kyler Murray’s status suddenly in doubt
3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline
Cowboys ignore defensive needs for offensive playmaker in new NFL mock draft
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries