Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs takes next step toward return from concussion
For the past two games, the Dallas Cowboys have been without starting cornerback Trevon Diggs.
The sixth-year pro was a surprise scratch ahead of their Week 7 showdown with the Washington Commanders, following an injury suffered at home. Dallas was quiet on the details, but Diggs' injury was more serious than it initially seemed.
MORE: 3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline
Not only was he out in Week 7, but Diggs was also ruled out in Week 8 when the Cowboys visited the Denver Broncos. He will miss at least three more contests, since he was placed on IR ahead of that game.
There were reports that this could signal the end of his season, but that might not be the case. According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Diggs is meeting with a neurologist on Friday to get cleared from the concussion protocol.
If cleared, Diggs will still have to miss the minimum number of games before returning from the IR. The big question, however, is whether or not he will still be with the Cowboys when that happens.
Is there an ulterior motive for Trevon Diggs' meeting with neurologist?
Most rumors have the Cowboys adding talent ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but there are also reports that Diggs could be moved.
Since suffering a torn ACL in 2023, Diggs and the front office haven't exactly seen eye-to-eye. There have been disputes about his rehab, which reached a boiling point when he was stripped of $500,000 in salary for rehabbing away from the team's facilities.
MORE: Jerry Jones reveals trade deadline thoughts & Cowboys fans should be terrified
Diggs was also supportive of his good friend Micah Parsons while the star pass rusher asked for a trade among failed extension talks.
Perhaps Diggs aims to prove he's healthy in an effort to increase his desirability on the trade market. If that's the case, it could be in the best interest for both parties if he was afforded a fresh start.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be traded before NFL trade deadline
Cowboys better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline
4 Dallas Cowboys players who should be traded for fresh start
Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries