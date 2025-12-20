Cowboys insider believes All-Pro defender will return, start in Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys received some bad news this week when starting cornerback DaRon Bland was placed on the IR with a foot injury. That leaves an already thin secondary in a tough spot, but they might be able to lean on a former All-Pro to help fill the void.

Trevon Diggs, who hasn't played since Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, is nearing a return. The 2021 NFL interception leader has dealt with a concussion and knee issues this season, but has also struggled to find a role in Matt Eberflus' scheme.

That led to a belief that Diggs wouldn't play for Dallas again, but insider Bryan Broaddus says that might not be the case. While appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Broaddus said Diggs had a good week of practice and believes he will be activated off the IR and start this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Yeah, I just talked to a couple of folks in the organization. You did mention about him having a good week and some things, you know, improved with him, the way that he practiced and the way they felt about him practicing. And so it sounds like that he's going to get the opportunity to get elevated this week and then be able to start for you on Sunday."

Trevon Diggs has a chance to change the narrative

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

NFL reporter Jane Slater reported that Diggs has been "affected" by the speculation about his injury situation. A concussion suffered at home led to rumors, which have bothered Diggs.

His struggles on the field haven't helped, neither has the constant discussion about his future with the team. The good news for Diggs is that he still has a chance to change the narrative around him.

Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer is adamant about trying to win down the stretch, which is why playing Diggs makes sense. If he can perform well, it will help him go into the 2026 season with much more confidence.

