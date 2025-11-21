Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 12 betting odds & preview
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a big win, handling the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Now, they turn their attention to the Philadelphia Eagles as they begin a brutal three-game stretch over 12 days.
This is the second time these two teams will face off in 2025 after they began the season with a Week 1 showdown on Thursday night. Philadelphia came away with a 24-20 win, but Dallas put up a better fight than expected.
Now, the Cowboys have a chance at some revenge against the NFC East leaders, but it won't be easy. Let's examine the odds Dallas faces while also taking a look at a preview for Week 12.
Cowboys are home underdogs against the defending champs
When these two teams played in Week 1, the game went down to the wire. The Cowboys nearly pulled off the upset, with a key drop from CeeDee Lamb sealing their fate. This weekend, the oddsmakers expect it to be close again, but Philly has the advantage.
Spread: Dallas +3.5
O/U: 47.5
ML: DAL +155
Cowboys key to success in Week 12 will be Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams made his debut for the Cowboys in Week 11 and had a major impact. Their NFL trade deadline acquisition had four tackles, 1.5 sacks, and five quarterback hits.
That helped every player on defense perform at a higher level, but we have to remember this was against the 2-8 Raiders. This Sunday will be far more difficult with the 8-2 Eagles coming to Dallas.
If the Cowboys are going to have any chance, Williams and the defensive line have to make life difficult on Jalen Hurts. If he remains comfortable in the pocket, the Eagles' wide receivers will torch this secondary. That's why the Cowboys' best shot at winning rests on the shoulders of Williams.
