Underrated Dallas Cowboys Assistant Poached by Mike McCarthy, Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff shakeup continues, as the team embraces the rebuilding process ahead of NFL free agency and the NFL Draft.

Once the team's new staff is in place, it can begin identifying players who can fit into the new approach and be key pieces towards building a roster for a bounce-back season.

One man who has been interviewing and poaching Cowboys assistants is former Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, who recently replaced Mike Tomlin as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

MORE: Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'

McCarthy interviewed respected tight ends coach Lunda Wells for Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator job, and has now officially hired Cowboys assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung, who will be the Steelers' running backs coach.

Dallas Cowboys assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's a major hire for McCarthy, and a big loss for the Cowboys. Chinyoung was a valued member of Brian Schottenheimer's staff, but now gets a job promotion as he continues climbing the coaching ranks.

Chinyoung began his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach with the Denver Broncos in 2022, before joining the Cowboys under McCarthy in 2023. Chinyoung served as assistant offensive line coach and offensive quality control coach for two years under McCarthy before being retained under Schottenheimer in 2025.

MORE: 6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Now, he reunites with McCarthy in the Steel City.

Under Chinyoung, the Cowboys developed one of the deepest offensive line rooms in the league, with a stockpile of young talent like Tyler Smith, Tyler Booker, Cooper Beebe, and Tyler Guyton. The team also saw running back Javonte Williams have a breakout year with 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns, which will earn him a big payday in free agency.

Dallas Cowboys assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung runs at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it is sad for Cowboys Nation to watch a coach like Chinyoung leave, it's exciting to see him continuing to advance his coaching career. And reuniting with McCarthy in PIttsburgh sets him up for the best chance at continued success.

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands Defensive Duo With Strong NFL Links

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Dallas Cowboys Working to Keep Breakout Star From Leaving in NFL Free Agency

Will McClay Breaks Down Cowboys’ Approach to NFL Free Agency

Dallas Cowboys 'Unsung Hero' of 2025 Perfectly Rounds Out Elite NFL Unit