Cowboys place starting safety on reserve/non-football illness list
Injuries have been an issue for the Dallas Cowboys all season, but they're beginning to get healthier.
It was reported on Tuesday that Dallas activated linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. They could return in Week 11, plus there's been positive news surrounding Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson's potential return.
Unfortunately, they also shared some negative news. After activating Overshown and Revel, the Cowboys announced they moved Juanyeh Thomas to the reserve/non–football illness list.
Thomas has been dealing with migraines, which left him inactive in Week 7 and Week 8. His placement on the reserve list means Thomas will have to miss at least four games before being eligible to return.
He attempted to ease the migraines with the use of goggles, which allowed him to get back to action in Week 9. Sadly, he's still dealing with the issues, but he left fans an encouraging message on social media saying he will be back.
Juanyeh Thomas went from UDFA to trusted starter
Undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2022, Thomas spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad. He continued to impress the coaching staff and was able to earn a role as a special teams contributor.
This year, he moved into a starting role when Wilson and Hooker were injured. In seven games, with three starts, Thomas has 26 tackles, which is a career high.
