Cowboys Hire Former Curt Cignetti Assistant to Bolster Defensive Staff

The Dallas Cowboys' defensive staff is beginning to come together for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is making an immediate impression on the franchise.

Parker has been interviewing up-and-coming candidates across the league for his staff and landed on a former assistant to Curt Cignetti, who just capped off a historic season with the Indiana Hoosiers, leading the team to its first national championship in program history.

After interviewing with the team earlier in the week, the Cowboys agreed to hire Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, who worked with Cignetti during his time at James Madison before joining the NFL coaching ranks with the Cardinals in 2023. ESPN.com's Todd Archer shared the news.

Smith accepted a similar role in Dallas, joining the defensive staff as the team's secondary coach.

Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith talks to players at training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas also hired Green Bay Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley.

Last season, the Cardinals allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the entire NFL with 10. Dallas, meanwhile, ranked dead last in the league in pass defense, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

After a miserable defensive performance during the 2025 season, Cowboys fans are eager to see improvement on that side of the ball.

The Cowboys have a championship-level offense, so if Parker can come in and make an immediate impact, Dallas should find itself back in the playoffs next season after a two-year break.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

