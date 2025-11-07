Dak Prescott gut-wrenchingly honest on 'triggering day' of Marshawn Kneeland's death
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
The Dallas Cowboys organization was hit hard by devastating news on Thursday morning, when it was announced that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away at age 24.
Kneeland's death is being investigated as a "suspected suicide," after his body was discovered on Thursday morning with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." The Frisco Police Department confirmed the devastating details.
MORE: Dak Prescott breaks silence on Marshawn Kneeland death with powerful message
On Thursday night, Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is one of the most outspoken mental health advocates in the NFL, spoke to the media during a field-dedication ceremony at his high school alma mater in Louisiana, Haughton High School.
Prescott shared his vulnerable thoughts on the "triggering day" and revealed the team came together on a Zoom call to allow a space for everyone to come together and share their thoughts and to express their emotions and feelings.
"It's OK to feel however you're feeling. And I'll tell you, first and foremost, I don't always have the answers. And today is not a day that I felt like I had answers," Prescott said, via USA TODAY Sports. "Triggering day for many reasons. Hard to balance my emotions today.
"Tough moment for this team. As I said, I feel and hurt for everybody that's involved in this and Marshawn's family and loved ones.
The Cowboys are currently on their bye week as they navigate the difficult situation and will not return to the field until November 17 for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.
MORE: NFL pays tribute to Marshawn Kneeland before Raiders-Broncos TNF game
A star is born
Kneeland joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after starring at Western Michigan. Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career.
In his final game, Kneeland made an impact play for the Cowboys by recovering a blocked punt in the endzone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. It was the first touchdown of his career.
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Predicting every Cowboys game in the second half of 2025 NFL season
Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Dallas Cowboys players react to Marshawn Kneeland's tragic passing on social media
Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with special tribute outside The Star
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries