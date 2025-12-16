Dak Prescott reveals reason for George Pickens' disappearance vs Vikings

For the second straight week, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has been a non-factor, and the team has come away with a loss. It's been a disappointing start to December for Pickens, who is having a career year.

On Sunday night, Pickens hauled in just three catches for 33 yards on six targets. The week prior, Pickens had just five catches for 37 yards.

It's been a far cry from Pickens' average performance during his breakout season, but quarterback Dak Prescott had an explanation for why Pickens had his second consecutive disappearing act.

According to Prescott, it all came down to the Vikings' choice of coverage.

Cover 0 spoiled the day

“Honestly, just the zero looks and things like that,” Prescott said, per the team's official website. “Simple as that, anytime we were in a passing situation or passing downs and they were giving us that look, we tried to throw him just a quick smoke — not early, well late honestly — and maybe we should have done it earlier. Maybe we should have just thrown him a slant. A lot of ‘maybes.’ I’m frustrated. This was one of the toughest ones I’ve been a part of.

“The zero [looks] that we talked about throughout the week, gave it to us a bunch. We didn’t have a good enough answer, and when you don’t have a good enough answer for that, especially against Flores, you’re going to see it again and again. That’s what happened.”

The Cowboys' inability to adapt against the Vikings' defense was ultimately a downfall for the offense, which struggled on third downs and in the red zone throughout the day. Prescott was also pressured on 48 percent of his dropbacks against the Vikings on Sunday night, which kept the team from finding any form of rhythm.

In the end, the Cowboys came up short, and the team's playoff hopes have vanished. If the Eagles can win just one of the last three games this season, Dallas officially turns its attention to NFL Draft season.

