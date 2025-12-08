Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb continues getting good concussion news from ahead of Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys face a difficult task after a big loss on Thursday night that ended all of the team's momentum toward a late-season NFL playoff run. While the door hasn't completely shut on Dallas' chances, they took a major hit with the loss to the Detroit Lions.

During the loss, the Cowboys also had a scare when star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went down with a concussion in the first half.

Since Thursday night's game, there has been silence on the Lamb front, but on Monday, Cowboys Nation finally received some good news on the concussion front.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed Lamb is progressing well through protocol, while EVP Stephen Jones also shared some good news during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is helped by Javonte Williams after being injured against the Detroit Lions | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"He’s doing a good job. He’s meeting all the thresholds that you need to meet that will get him to where he can play this week," Jones said. "So far he’s had no setbacks."

That's great news for the Cowboys, who will need all of the help they can get during the final four weeks of the regular season if the team hopes to make its unlikely playoff push.

This season, Lamb has already missed several games, appearing in only 10 of the team's 13 games, which has limited him to 57 catches for 865 yards and just three touchdowns. Prior to his injury in the loss to the Lions on Thursday night, Lamb was having an incredible half, hauling in six catches on eight targets for 121 yards.

Lamb will hope to return to the field on Sunday, December 14, against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

