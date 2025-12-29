Dak Prescott’s Week 17 performance earns high marks in Cowboys’ win

In Week 17, the Dallas Cowboys went into the nation's capital and handed the Washington Commanders a 30-23 defeat. That improved them to 7-8-1, with one game remaining in Week 18 against the New York Giants.

During their latest win, Dallas saw quarterback Dak Prescott shake off a slow start to put together another solid outing. Prescott's throws were inaccurate early, but he settled down and completed 19 of 37 pass attempts for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

That performance was good enough for Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski to give Prescott a B+ for his work in Week 17, while pointing out this was one of the few times the defense actually helped the star quarterback pull off a win.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws against the Washington Commanders. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Dak Prescott is solidly in the conversation as the NFL's most consistent quarterback in 2025. In fact, his six games of 300 or more passing yards are the league's most this season. Prescott's performance is in the conversation with MVP frontrunners Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye," Sobleski wrote.

"However, his team is out of the postseason, because others on the roster continually let Dallas' quarterback down. The Cowboys' Christmas Day performance proved to be a change of pace, with Prescott missing some throws but the defense excelling on third down and in the red zone.:

Dak Prescott would be an MVP candidate if Cowboys made postseason

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Prescott now has 4,482 yards with 30 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions on the season. He's also completed 67.4 percent of his attempts on the year, proving himself to be one of the best signal-callers in the NFL.

The frustrating thing for Prescott and the rest of the offense has been the performance of the defense. Their inability to make stops has kept Dallas out of the postseason, which is robbing Prescott of his best chance to bring home the coveted NFL MVP award.

